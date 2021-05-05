Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Thomson Reuters (TRI) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Thomson Reuters (TRI) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF).

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Thomson Reuters yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.72, close to its 52-week high of $99.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.43, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment yesterday and set a price target of C$20.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.09, close to its 52-week high of $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 79.0% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.80.

