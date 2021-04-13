Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.65, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

Bokhmat has an average return of 3.4% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #1869 out of 7448 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.50, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF99.00 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF16.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.60, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3178 out of 7448 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.32 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Independent Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF15.00 price target.

