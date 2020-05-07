Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial today and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $40.99 average price target, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$58.00 price target.

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.53, close to its 52-week low of $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.65, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$18.50 price target.

