Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: State Street (STT), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on State Street (STT), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL).

State Street (STT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on State Street today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 53.6% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $85.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Janney Montgomery also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

In a report released today, Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #4309 out of 7331 analysts.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

