Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) and BGC Partners (BGCP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) and BGC Partners (BGCP).

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Spirit Realty Capital today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Spirit Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.80.

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Owl Rock Capital today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Owl Rock Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.20, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

BGC Partners (BGCP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Hold rating to BGC Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 72.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The the analyst consensus on BGC Partners is currently a Hold rating.

