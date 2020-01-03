Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Spirit Of Texas Bancshares (STXB), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Spirit Of Texas Bancshares (STXB), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and BCB Bancorp (BCBP).

Spirit Of Texas Bancshares (STXB)

Sandler O’Neill analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Of Texas Bancshares on December 31 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.24, close to its 52-week high of $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.9% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, First Financial Bankshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Of Texas Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

In a report issued on December 31, Scott Siefers from Sandler O’Neill maintained a Buy rating on Fifth Third Bancorp, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.41, close to its 52-week high of $31.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Farmers National Banc Oh, First Financial Bancorp, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fifth Third Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $31.38.

BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

Sandler O’Neill analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Hold rating on BCB Bancorp on December 31 and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on BCB Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.