Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF) and Erste Group Bank AG (OtherEBKDY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY).

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on SpareBank 1 SMN on February 16 and set a price target of NOK113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Banca Mediolanum SpA.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.31.

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG on February 16 and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.21, close to its 52-week low of $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #2128 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Erste Group Bank AG with a $28.91 average price target.

