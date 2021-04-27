Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: SL Green Realty (SLG) and Regions Financial (RF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SL Green Realty (SLG) and Regions Financial (RF).

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.51, close to its 52-week high of $77.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brandywine Realty, Invitation Homes, and American Campus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SL Green Realty with a $73.13 average price target, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Regions Financial (RF)

In a report released yesterday, John Pancari from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11, close to its 52-week high of $22.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $22.79 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

