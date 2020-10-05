Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and American Express (AXP).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on SEI Investments Company on September 30 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.50.

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on October 1, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on American Express, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.53, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $95.00 price target.

