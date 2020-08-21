Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Redwood (RWT), ProAssurance (PRA) and Banc of California (BANC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Redwood (RWT), ProAssurance (PRA) and Banc of California (BANC).

Redwood (RWT)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Redwood. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redwood is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ProAssurance (PRA)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on ProAssurance today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.76, close to its 52-week low of $12.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

ProAssurance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Banc of California (BANC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $11.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.