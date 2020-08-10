Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Public Storage (PSA), Store Capital (STOR) and Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Public Storage (PSA), Store Capital (STOR) and Rent-A-Center (RCII).

Public Storage (PSA)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Hold rating on Public Storage on August 5 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 72.0% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Storage is a Hold with an average price target of $196.25.

Store Capital (STOR)

In a report issued on August 5, Linda Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Store Capital, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Store Capital with a $26.78 average price target.

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

In a report issued on August 5, Kyle Joseph from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Rent-A-Center, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.00, close to its 52-week high of $32.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Consumer Portfolio Services, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Pennantpark Investment.

Rent-A-Center has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.20.

