Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Provident Financial Services (PFS) and Artis Real Estate Investment (OtherARESF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Provident Financial Services (PFS) and Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF).

Provident Financial Services (PFS)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on Provident Financial Services on October 1 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Provident Financial Services with a $15.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

RBC Capital analyst Matt Logan maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment on October 1 and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Industrial Income REIT, Colliers International Group, and Melcor Developments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artis Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.