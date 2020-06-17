Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Cimpress (CMPR)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Cimpress (CMPR).
OneMain Holdings (OMF)
In a report issued on June 15, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.54.
According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Pennantpark Investment, and Oportun Financial.
Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.08.
Cimpress (CMPR)
SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.79.
According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cimpress with a $75.00 average price target.
