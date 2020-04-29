Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Artisan Partners (APAM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Artisan Partners (APAM).

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on OneMain Holdings today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.31.

Artisan Partners (APAM)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Buy rating on Artisan Partners today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Artisan Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.17, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

