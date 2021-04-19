Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB), Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Webster Financial (WBS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB), Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Webster Financial (WBS).

Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB)

Raymond James analyst David Long assigned a Hold rating to Old National Bancorp Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Heartland Financial USA.

Old National Bancorp Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 93.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Webster Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.67, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.