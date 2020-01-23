Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Northern (NTRS), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and PNC Financial (PNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northern (NTRS), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and PNC Financial (PNC).

Northern (NTRS)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Northern yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern is a Hold with an average price target of $110.78.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Clarivate Analytics on January 21 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.10, close to its 52-week high of $20.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate Analytics with a $20.13 average price target, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on January 21, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $165.36 average price target, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

