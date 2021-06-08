Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: NMI Holdings (NMIH), GX Acquisition (GXGX) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NMI Holdings (NMIH), GX Acquisition (GXGX) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC).

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

BTIG analyst Ryan Gilbert reiterated a Buy rating on NMI Holdings on June 3 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Gilbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Invitation Homes, and MGIC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NMI Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

GX Acquisition (GXGX)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on GX Acquisition, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.17, close to its 52-week low of $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GX Acquisition with a $16.00 average price target.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.94, close to its 52-week high of $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Colony Credit Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

