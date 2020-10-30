Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), Willis Group (WLTW) and Bancorp (TBBK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), Willis Group (WLTW) and Bancorp (TBBK).

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance with a $18.00 average price target.

Willis Group (WLTW)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Willis Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Willis Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.14.

Bancorp (TBBK)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

