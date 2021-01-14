Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Hartford Financial (HIG)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Hartford Financial on January 12 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.43, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab on January 12 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.51, close to its 52-week high of $62.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.17, representing a -5.6% downside. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.