Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Neil Green maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.20, close to its 52-week high of $53.63.

Green has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Green is ranked #1229 out of 7234 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $54.95 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Barclays analyst Amit Goel maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG today and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.13, close to its 52-week high of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #6184 out of 7234 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.84, which is a -18.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

