Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Barclays analyst Amit Goel maintained a Sell rating on UBS Group AG today and set a price target of CHF12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.24, close to its 52-week high of $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #6184 out of 7234 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $16.48 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.