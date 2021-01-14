Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and First Republic Bank (FRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and First Republic Bank (FRC).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to First Republic Bank. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.04, close to its 52-week high of $164.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 33.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.91, representing a -8.2% downside. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

