Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: M&T Bank (MTB), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Travelers Companies (TRV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on M&T Bank (MTB), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Travelers Companies (TRV).

M&T Bank (MTB)

In a report issued on January 23, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on M&T Bank, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.49, close to its 52-week high of $176.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 80.1% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $182.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BancorpSouth (BXS)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth on January 23 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BancorpSouth with a $34.67 average price target.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report issued on January 23, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Travelers Companies with a $137.56 average price target, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.