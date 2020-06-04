Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP).

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6471 out of 6689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $3.06 average price target, which is a 206.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Mackie Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jernigan Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.