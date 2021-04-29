Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Public Storage (PSA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Public Storage (PSA).

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released yesterday, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.02, close to its 52-week high of $157.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $147.57 average price target.

Public Storage (PSA)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Public Storage yesterday and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $273.23, close to its 52-week high of $278.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $265.80 average price target, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

