Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Prologis (PLD) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Prologis (PLD) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $538.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $507.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $556.57 average price target, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $535.00 price target.

Prologis (PLD)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Prologis, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.22, close to its 52-week high of $115.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prologis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.00, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

In a report released today, Sam Choe from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Essential Properties Realty, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.47, close to its 52-week high of $26.70.

Choe has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Essential Properties Realty.

According to TipRanks.com, Choe is ranked #5338 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Properties Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.40, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

