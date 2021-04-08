Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Markel (MKL) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Markel (MKL) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).

Markel (MKL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Markel on April 1 and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1169.37, close to its 52-week high of $1186.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Markel with a $1187.50 average price target.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

In a report issued on April 1, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $4.69.

