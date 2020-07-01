Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: LPL Financial (LPLA), Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LPL Financial (LPLA), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

LPL Financial (LPLA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on LPL Financial today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LPL Financial with a $87.83 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Barclays analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group yesterday and set a price target of CHF405.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $357.00.

Gaspari has an average return of 0.0% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5324 out of 6738 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $389.99, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on June 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jonathan Kownator maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR35.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.99, close to its 52-week high of $45.70.

Kownator has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kownator is ranked #1605 out of 6738 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $47.03 average price target, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on June 22, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

