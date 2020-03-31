Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Legacy Housing (LEGH), Service Properties (SVC) and Ready Capital (RC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Legacy Housing (LEGH), Service Properties (SVC) and Ready Capital (RC).

Legacy Housing (LEGH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Legacy Housing today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.92, close to its 52-week low of $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Legacy Housing with a $13.00 average price target.

Service Properties (SVC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Service Properties with a $18.50 average price target.

Ready Capital (RC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ready Capital with a $16.50 average price target.

