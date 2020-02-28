Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Ladder Capital (LADR), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ladder Capital (LADR), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC).

Ladder Capital (LADR)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ladder Capital, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.28, close to its 52-week low of $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ladder Capital with a $19.05 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Hold rating on Clarivate Analytics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate Analytics with a $22.00 average price target.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Colony Credit Real Estate, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.12, close to its 52-week low of $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colony Credit Real Estate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

