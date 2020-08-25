Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Immunovant (IMVT) and Truist Financial (TFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Immunovant (IMVT) and Truist Financial (TFC).

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.94, close to its 52-week high of $35.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $35.86 average price target, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Truist Financial (TFC)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $45.13 average price target.

