Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF) and AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on IGM Financial (IGIFF) and AGNC Investment (AGNC).

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Sell rating on IGM Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $21.25 average price target.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.76, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.50 price target.

