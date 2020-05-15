Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Hyrecar (HYRE) and Northview Apartment REIT (OtherNPRUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Hyrecar (HYRE) and Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF).

Hyrecar (HYRE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyrecar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams maintained a Hold rating on Northview Apartment REIT yesterday and set a price target of C$36.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #3914 out of 6539 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northview Apartment REIT with a $25.04 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.