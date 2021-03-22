Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Healthequity (HQY), Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) and Visa (V)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Healthequity (HQY), Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) and Visa (V).

Healthequity (HQY)

Healthequity received a Buy rating and an $85.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Charles Peters today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.43, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Hold rating on Northwest Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.91, close to its 52-week high of $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 95.2% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northwest Bancshares with a $16.00 average price target.

Visa (V)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Visa today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $206.90.

Dolev has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Visa.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #875 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $247.67 average price target, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

