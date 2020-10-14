Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Gores Metropoulos (GMHI) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Gores Metropoulos (GMHI) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF).

Gores Metropoulos (GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gores Metropoulos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FinTech Acquisition III.

WisdomTree Investments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.10, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.50 price target.

