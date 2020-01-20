Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Mastercard (MA) and Chubb (CB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Mastercard (MA) and Chubb (CB).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report issued on January 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.46, close to its 52-week high of $250.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.29, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $267.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on January 17 and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.66, close to its 52-week high of $324.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $331.60, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Chubb (CB)

In a report issued on January 15, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Hold with an average price target of $160.50, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

