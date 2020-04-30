Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), Synovus (SNV) and Brown & Brown (BRO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), Synovus (SNV) and Brown & Brown (BRO).

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on April 27, Daniel Adam from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.28.

Adam has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Gaming and Leisure.

According to TipRanks.com, Adam is ranked #5569 out of 6561 analysts.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80.

Synovus (SNV)

In a report issued on April 27, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Synovus, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synovus with a $26.33 average price target.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Brown & Brown on April 28 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Brown & Brown has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.14, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

