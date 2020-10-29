Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Carlyle Group (CG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Carlyle Group (CG).

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.13, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.0% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

Ameriprise Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.00.

Carlyle Group (CG)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Carlyle Group, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CG: