Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Encore Capital (ECPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Encore Capital (ECPG).

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.95, close to its 52-week high of $47.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 97.4% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.17.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $514.47, close to its 52-week high of $550.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $504.42 average price target, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Encore Capital (ECPG)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Encore Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50.

