Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: First Republic Bank (FRC) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Republic Bank (FRC) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report issued on March 2, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank, with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.37, close to its 52-week high of $180.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.60, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on CareTrust REIT on March 2 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.73, close to its 52-week high of $23.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CareTrust REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.