Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) and Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) and Santander Consumer USA (SC).

First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Interstate Bancsystem, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, American River Bankshares, and Columbia Banking System.

The the analyst consensus on First Interstate Bancsystem is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker maintained a Hold rating on Santander Consumer USA today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, New Residential Inv, and Citizens Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Santander Consumer USA is a Hold with an average price target of $19.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.