Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Evercore Partners (EVR), National Bank Holdings (NBHC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Evercore Partners (EVR), National Bank Holdings (NBHC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO).

Evercore Partners (EVR)

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Buy rating on Evercore Partners today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.93.

Harte has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Evercore Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is ranked #3041 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evercore Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Bank Holdings (NBHC)

In a report released today, Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on National Bank Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 33.1% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Midwestone Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Capitol Federal Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Bank Holdings with a $30.00 average price target.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Hold rating on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp today and set a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 35.1% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Civista Bancshares, Bank of Princeton, and Capital Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp with a $23.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.