Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Essex Property (ESS), First Republic Bank (FRC) and Webster Financial (WBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essex Property (ESS), First Republic Bank (FRC) and Webster Financial (WBS).

Essex Property (ESS)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Essex Property yesterday and set a price target of $301.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $286.42, close to its 52-week high of $294.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Range Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $301.00, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $310.00 price target.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank on April 12 and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $169.93, close to its 52-week high of $180.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 66.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Republic Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $173.56, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report issued on April 12, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 79.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Webster Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.67, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

