Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Essent Group (ESNT), IGM Financial (OtherIGIFF) and Ares Management (ARES)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Essent Group (ESNT), IGM Financial (IGIFF) and Ares Management (ARES).

Essent Group (ESNT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group on February 14 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $62.00 average price target, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial on February 14 and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00, close to its 52-week high of $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and CI Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IGM Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $31.56, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Ares Management (ARES)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management on February 14 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.28, close to its 52-week high of $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

