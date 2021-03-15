Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Equity Residential (EQR) and Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equity Residential (EQR) and Heritage Commerce (HTBK).

Equity Residential (EQR)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Sell rating on Equity Residential today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.06, close to its 52-week high of $75.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, CatchMark Timber, and Invitation Homes.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.13.

Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 96.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

