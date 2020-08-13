Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Equitable Holdings (EQH), Capital One Financial (COF) and Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Equitable Holdings (EQH), Capital One Financial (COF) and Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS).

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $24.75 average price target, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Synchrony Financial.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia today and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 63.2% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Bank Of Nova Scotia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.44.

