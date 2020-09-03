Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Equitable Holdings (EQH) and Rocket Companies (RKT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equitable Holdings (EQH) and Rocket Companies (RKT).

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $26.40 average price target, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Hold rating on Rocket Companies today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 77.5% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.36, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on RKT: