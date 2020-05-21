Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Eaton Vance (EV), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) and AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Eaton Vance (EV), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) and AGNC Investment (AGNC).

Eaton Vance (EV)

In a report released today, Michael Carrier from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Eaton Vance, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 54.1% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Eaton Vance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.83, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

In a report released today, Michael Mueller from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 59.0% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released today, Derek Hewett from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hewett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Hewett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Asset Mortgage, Blackstone Mortgage, and Capstead Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.53.

