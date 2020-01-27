Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and E*Trade Financial (ETFC).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services on January 24 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, New Residential Inv, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $91.10 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Sell rating on E*Trade Financial on January 24 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on E*Trade Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

