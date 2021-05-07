Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Diamondrock (DRH), Mercury General (MCY) and MFA Financial (MFA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diamondrock (DRH), Mercury General (MCY) and MFA Financial (MFA).

Diamondrock (DRH)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.71, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Mercury General (MCY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Mercury General. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.87, close to its 52-week high of $67.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Mercury General.

MFA Financial (MFA)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.39, close to its 52-week high of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $4.56 average price target.

